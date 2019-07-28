Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after purchasing an additional 547,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 472,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Waste Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,221. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,098 shares of company stock worth $14,483,420. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

