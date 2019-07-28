Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $303,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Ventas were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $88,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $200,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 18.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.