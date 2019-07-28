Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 514 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,348,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62.

