Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

SCHC stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

