Stoke Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:STOK) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Stoke Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:STOK) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 29th. Stoke Therapeutics had issued 7,891,110 shares in its public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $142,039,980 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

STOK stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. bought 1,388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

