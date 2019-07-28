Stoke Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:STOK) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Stoke Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:STOK) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 29th. Stoke Therapeutics had issued 7,891,110 shares in its public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $142,039,980 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
STOK stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.76.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.
