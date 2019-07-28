Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 51.60%.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. 49,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

