Steem Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $78.79 million and $867,074.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, RuDEX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,522.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.89 or 0.03216428 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00849984 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022680 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 352,533,224 coins and its circulating supply is 335,559,130 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Binance, RuDEX, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.