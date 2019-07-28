Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 51,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STCN remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79. Steel Connect has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned 0.34% of Steel Connect worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.