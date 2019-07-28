Stealth Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $3,957.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005879 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00053464 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 32,728,028 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.