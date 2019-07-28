State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,251 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 90.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 50.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 2,474,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.60. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.69 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

