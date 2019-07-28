State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,128 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 93.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.08.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.59. 164,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,626. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.25. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $338,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert John Adams sold 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $237,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $1,131,100. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

