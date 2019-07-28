State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 320,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter. American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 19.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.