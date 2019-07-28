State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $498,000 Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director William S. Boyd purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.25 per share, for a total transaction of $113,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

WAL traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $49.70. 714,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,933. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.