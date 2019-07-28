State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 249,383 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 817,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 213,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,388 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 134,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.24. 211,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,113. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $617.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.99). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

