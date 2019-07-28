Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $305.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 97,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

In other news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $88,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela Forbes Lieberman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,747.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,336 shares of company stock worth $2,267,901. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 368,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 141,343 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 354,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 60,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 320,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

