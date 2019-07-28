Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.47. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $906.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.35 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

SPB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 230,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,335. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,895,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 986,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,278,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 126,644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 179,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 637,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 144,053 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

