SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,599,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,373,000 after purchasing an additional 450,231 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,916,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 2,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,179,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 354,947 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

