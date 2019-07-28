SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,248,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

