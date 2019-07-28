Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 188,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,623. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,127 shares of company stock worth $37,429 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after buying an additional 67,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 43,489 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

