SophiaTX (SPHTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,025.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $22,025.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.64 or 0.06069150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001259 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 355,400,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,956,016 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.