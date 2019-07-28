Sopheon’s (SPE) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Sopheon (LON:SPE) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. FinnCap currently has a GBX 1,425 ($18.62) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).
Shares of SPE opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Wednesday. Sopheon has a 1-year low of GBX 635 ($8.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,441 ($18.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,027.64. The company has a market cap of $80.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Sopheon Company Profile
