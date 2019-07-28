Sopheon’s (SPE) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Sopheon (LON:SPE) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. FinnCap currently has a GBX 1,425 ($18.62) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

Shares of SPE opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Wednesday. Sopheon has a 1-year low of GBX 635 ($8.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,441 ($18.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,027.64. The company has a market cap of $80.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

