SOL Capital Management CO Buys 1,005 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AT&T by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AT&T by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,265,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,451 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,684,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,161,000 after purchasing an additional 826,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 34,127,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,718,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.03. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

