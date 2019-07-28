Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) Receives $6.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.32.

Shares of SFS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Smart & Final Stores has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $497.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 384,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

