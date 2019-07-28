Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 3.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,094,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 971,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,576,000 after acquiring an additional 223,484 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $254.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

