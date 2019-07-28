Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,227,757,000 after buying an additional 386,144 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $281.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

