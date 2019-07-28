SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins reissued an average rating and issued a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

CVE:SIL opened at C$6.68 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$6.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.97 million and a PE ratio of -67.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.30.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

