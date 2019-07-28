Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Up 38.5% in July

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118. The stock has a market cap of $182.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.59. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 88,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

