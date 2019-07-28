Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBNY. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.23. Signature Bank has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $15,588,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $126,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $2,504,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 428.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

