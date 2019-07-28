Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 506 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chevron by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,779 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,971,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55. The firm has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

