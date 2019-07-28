Short Interest in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Expands By 8.0%

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,068,900 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 3,766,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

VEEV traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.47. 884,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,127. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.41. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.47 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.36.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $6,693,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,506 shares of company stock valued at $14,204,551. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.