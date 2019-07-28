Short Interest in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Drops By 58.4%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shiloh Industries stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 33,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00. Shiloh Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,130,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

