Short Interest in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Rises By 9.0%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,837,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 26,458,700 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of SE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $578.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 272.42% and a negative net margin of 140.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,373 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after buying an additional 379,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,425 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 200,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 28,068.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,196 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SEA by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,264 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 987,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

