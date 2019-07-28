Short Interest in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Declines By 61.1%

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 373,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,859. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scpharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Scpharmaceuticals worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCPH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.