Short Interest in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Increases By 23.8%

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RNET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.77. 28,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,827. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41. RigNet has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.41). RigNet had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RigNet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

