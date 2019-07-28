Short Interest in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Decreases By 15.5%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,298,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 1,535,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PLAB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $655.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $149,188 over the last ninety days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Photronics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $647,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

