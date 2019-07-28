Short Interest in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expands By 6.5%

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,485,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 3,273,500 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 584,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.10%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $41,493.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scranton sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $670,187.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $998,626.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,990 shares of company stock worth $2,497,045 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

