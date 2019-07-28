Short Interest in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Declines By 24.3%

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 1,054,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of ONE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 212,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

