Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Grows By 10.0%

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,473,400 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

In related news, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $211,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $423,790 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 384,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Magenta Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$13.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

