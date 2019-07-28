Short Interest in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Drops By 11.2%

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 320,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Macatawa Bank stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 45,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,450. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCBC. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $43,176.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,416 shares in the company, valued at $775,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock worth $218,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 617.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 113.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.