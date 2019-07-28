Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Drops By 26.2%

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 15,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,526. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.