Short Interest in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Increases By 5.9%

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

FSTR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $276.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.83.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.45%. Equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

