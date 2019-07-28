Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Increases By 30.2%

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of ITRM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.09). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 83.95%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

