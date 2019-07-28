Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Decreases By 12.5%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hurco Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hurco Companies by 62.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 66,679 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hurco Companies by 43.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 108,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.71. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $45.95.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

