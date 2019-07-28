Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Rises By 12.6%

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,216,600 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 6,411,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,139.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CWK shares. Compass Point started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 605,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,348. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -18.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

