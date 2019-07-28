Short Interest in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Increases By 6.2%

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,293,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 2,158,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $85,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,397 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. 159,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,016. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.78.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

