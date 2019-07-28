Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Declines By 16.0%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,912,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 47,535,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. 15,241,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,735,730. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

