Short Interest in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Expands By 23.9%

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,019,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,629,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.01. 342,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,512. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

