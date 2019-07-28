Short Interest in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Rises By 6.6%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,568,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 11,791,200 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,879,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 840,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 668,038 shares during the period. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 320,139 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 572,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avaya has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.69.
AVYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
