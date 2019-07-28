Short Interest in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Rises By 6.6%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,568,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 11,791,200 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,879,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 840,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 668,038 shares during the period. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 320,139 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 572,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avaya has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Avaya had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.