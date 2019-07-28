Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $490.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $511.05.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $512.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $513.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Jeff M. Fettig acquired 500 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,180 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

