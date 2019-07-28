Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,180 shares of company stock worth $14,526,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $512.30. 592,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.21. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $513.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.05.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

